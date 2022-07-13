OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on W. Main Street near the intersection of N. 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, but the sheriff’s office said it involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to KCSO. Their name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.