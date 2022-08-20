KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD — A motorcycle ride raised money for a KDPS officer seriously injured in a crash.

The event Saturday brought in dozens of bikes that rode from KDPS Headquarters to the Our Table restaurant in Otsego.

The benefit raised money for Officer Tom Maher who was hit by a suspected drunk driver on the morning of July 9th while riding his motorcycle to work and suffered serious injuries.

KDPS escorting the Iron Bandogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

The Iron Bandogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club planned the event which was followed by a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The group had more bikes attending than they expected showing support from the community of riders, according to organizer Andy Karsies.

“Everybody was like oh it’s not just another tragedy,” Karsies said. “It happened on his bike and he is law enforcement, let’s bring it together and support him the best that we can.”

Riders that know Tom helped organize the fundraiser and wanted to help his family as he continues to receive treatment. Jason VanDyken, a former KDPS officer, says Maher made an impact on many lives helping his community and teaching other officers.

“The reason why I’m really moved by this whole organization and the amount of people that are showing up is just because I want to be able to give back to Tom what he gave to me as an officer. As a friend outside of work,” VanDyken said. “Tom is always someone that’s always got a smile on his face.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Officer Maher and his family with expenses.