KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is now facing child abuse charges weeks after the father of her infant son was charged.

According to court records, Norene Burkhead was arraigned on one count of second-degree child abuse in Kalamazoo District Court on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $10,000.

In May, the father of her son — Paul Morgan Preston was charged with five counts of first-degree child abuse.

A doctor at Bronson Hospital reported the suspected child abuse to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on May 23 after the baby, named Liam, showed up with life-threatening injuries. The doctor said all the injuries were in different stages of healing, meaning they happened at different times.

When detectives spoke to Preston, he admitted to punching or hitting Liam four separate times, according to a probable cause document. The abuse had been going on since Liam was just 3 weeks old, Preston told police.