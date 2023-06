A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing a power outage in Texas Township on Friday, June 2, 2023.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power near Kalamazoo Friday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, there are 3,621 customers without power near the I-94 and US-131 in Kalamazoo County.

The outage was first reported shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. The cause of the outage is unknown.

The utility company expects power will be restored to affected customers around 10:30 a.m. Friday.