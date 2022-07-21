KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County prosecutors say that since a man was arrested for a 2010 sexual assault at Western Michigan University, more women have come forward to say he attacked them, too.

The women told investigators the assaults happened between 2009 and 2014 in the Kalamazoo and East Lansing areas. Prosecutors did not say how many cases were reported.

Cameron Alvarez, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was bound over Friday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of second-degree CSC. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office says that during a preliminary examination, the victim testified that Alvarez raped her in her dorm room at WMU in January 2010, when she was a freshman.

Court records show she reported it that night and underwent a rape examination, but the case didn’t go anywhere until this year, when the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative picked it up. SAKI was formed in 2017 to test old rape kits and pursue cases.

Alvarez was arrested in Port St. Lucie, where he has lived for about seven years, in May and brought back to Michigan, where he was formally charged June 3. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He had lived in Port St. Lucie, which is north of Miami, for about seven years, but he’s a native of southeastern Michigan and has also lived in Kalamazoo, East Lansing and Arizona.

Anyone with information about or other allegations against Alvarez should contact SAKI investigator Richard Johnson at 269.569.0515 or by emailing rajohn@kalcounty.com.