KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a moped was taken to a hospital for injuries after a crash in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a moped was involved in a crash near Beacon Street and Charlotte Avenue. When officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived, they performed lifesaving efforts and eventually had to take the driver to the hospital.

Officers stayed in the area investigating after the crash. They advised drivers to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.