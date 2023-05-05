KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A moped driver is in the hospital after crashing with a semi Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Drexel Place and North Westnedge Avenue after receiving reports about a crash involving a semi-truck and moped.

KDPS said the driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Southbound Westnedge was closed between Paterson Avenue and North Street while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.