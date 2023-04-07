KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County sheriff’s blood alcohol content level was above .1 when he caused a crash on US-131 south of Schoolcraft in February, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor says.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor authorized two misdemeanor charges against Mark Lillywhite in connection to the crash: a count of operating while intoxicated and a count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Neither of the charges would lead him to lose his certification as a police officer under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

Both carry up to 93 days in jail and/or fines. If convicted of the weapons charge, Lillywhite’s concealed pistol license would be revoked.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 26 on US-131 near West YZ Avenue south of Schoolcraft. Authorities say Lillywhite, 47, of Three Rivers, rear-ended another car, causing it to roll. No one was seriously hurt.

Data pulled from Lillywhite’s SUV showed he was going nearly 100 mph in the five seconds before the crash and that he never hit the brakes. The people in the car that was hit and witnesses said the SUV’s headlights weren’t on.

Troopers said Lillywhite was visibly drunk, eyes bloodshot, staggering and slurring his speech. He refused a roadside breath test and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which happened shortly before 5 a.m.

The SUV is registered to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and MSP said it is Lillywhite’s duty vehicle. There were three guns in it: a loaded pistol in the center console and another pistol and rifle, as well as ammunition, in the back.