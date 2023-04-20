KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of Earth Week, one Michigan cannabis company is looking to take used “doob tubes” and transform them into contemporary art pieces.

Mint Cannabis is accepting the plastic containers used to transfer marijuana. Two local artists will use them to create two 4-foot sculptures. The goal of the program is to keep the plastic pieces out of landfills while also promoting local artists.

A “doob tube” recycling box at Mint Cannabis. (Courtesy)

“Being good neighbors in the communities we serve is a priority for all of us at the Mint,” project manager of Mint Cannabis Koreena Xiloyotl said. “By protecting the environment and nurturing the local art community, we’re giving back in a meaningful way while encouraging important habits like reducing, reusing, and recycling.”

As another incentive to donate the tubes, Mint will also give those individuals loyalty points to be used in the store. Every 20 tubes donated will result in $2 worth of points.

There are dropoff locations for the doob tubes in Kalamazoo, Portage, Monroe and Coldwater until the end of April.

The artists, Sabine Ledieu and Uni Vera will create the sculptures and will present them on display sometime in June at each of Mint’s dispensaries.