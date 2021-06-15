Midwest Fastener to create 90 jobs with expansions

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A bolt and screw manufacturer is expanding its facilities in Portage and Decatur, expecting to create 90 jobs.

Midwest Fastener Corp. will sink $10.8 million into adding to its headquarters in Portage and distribution center in Decatur.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is giving the company a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to support the expansion, according to a Tuesday release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. The city of Portage is also giving the company a 50% tax abatement.

The manufacturer decided it needed to expand after buying Ohio-based Hy-Ko Products, which makes things address letters, signs, keys and more.

“Midwest Fastener Corp. has been blessed with continued growth and again needs to expand our Portage facility and staff to support our growing customer base. We are optimistic about the future and our commitment to the community of Portage is stronger than ever,” MFC President Andy DeVries said in a statement included in the governor’s release. “Midwest sincerely appreciates the support received from the Michigan Business Development Program, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the city of Portage in the creation of up to 90 new jobs in Portage and Decatur. Without this support, MFC could not have achieved these great successes.”