KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States and Canada are partnering on a new electric vehicle corridor that will provide high-speed charging options from Kalamazoo to Quebec City.

The partnership announced last month will create an EV corridor providing DC fast charging options every 50 miles from Kalamazoo to Quebec City, a distance spanning about 870 miles.

A map of the EV corridor set to be installed from Kalamazoo to Quebec. (June 20, 2023)

Paul Pancella, the President of the Kalamazoo Electric Vehicle Association, said the corridor is a positive development that will encourage more people to consider EVs.

“We already have a lot of fast chargers out there on the road, but this is gonna fill in some gaps. I think it’s a great thing,” Pancella said.

Pancella, who works as a Physics professor at West Michigan University, said projects like the corridor will help instill greater range confidence for EV owners. He mostly charges at home and only uses the fast chargers on long road trips.

“You have to know where your chargers are and the more there are the better chance you have of not having to divert your trip, take extra time to find a charger,” Pancella said.

The vehicles have fewer parts than an internal combustion engine and do not have oil to change, reducing maintenance costs.

“The normal things you’d have for tires and washer fluid are pretty much the same, it has the same kind of brakes as regular car, but you won’t have to service the brakes as often,” Pancella said.

General Motors and Ford have recently announced support to use Tesla’s fast charging standard on future vehicles. WMU battery research professors like Qingliu Wu say having one charging standard will help make things easier and eliminate the need for adaptors.

“We have (a) different charger for different cars and this is not so convenient for customers,” Wu said.

EV owners like Pancella expect to see the latest technology more available along the corridor and more people considering an EV for their next vehicle.

“It’s always a challenge with new technology to learn something new but if you get a chance to try an EV, especially behind the wheel, you will pretty quickly see it’s a much superior technology for moving around,” Pancella said.