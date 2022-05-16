KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is getting a different kind of urgent care facility. It will have around-the-clock service for people dealing with mental health issues.

Integrated Services Kalamazoo CEO Jeff Patton said next year one of their properties on Kalamazoo Avenue near Westnedge Avenue will become the county’s first and only in providing services this way.

“This is not an overnight care licensed facility but we can observe people,” Patton said. “We have a team of professionals that will actually intervene and decide on the appropriate kinds of care they can receive.”

Patton said they already offer around-the-clock mental health services and respond to crisis calls but having a fully dedicated 7,900 square-foot facility will get help to many who need it.

Dianne Shaffer serves as ISK’s senior executive for policy planning and innovation.

“It is in an accessible area of the city … especially for individuals who are experiencing homelessness. It’s near the shelters where people can walk in,” Shaffer said.

Providing both same-day access and urgent care, the future 24/7 facility will feature nine treatment rooms, including one focused on families and two towards crisis-level patients next to an ambulance vestibule.

“You don’t want them to have to sit in a waiting room. So, they would be able to go back to one of those crisis rooms right away,” Shaffer explained. “Those are the rooms where, also, if somebody was being brought in by emergency services (or) public safety, they could come in that alternate entrance.”

According to ISK, 68% of crisis calls could be resolved without an emergency room. ISK hopes this new facility will help take the pressure off nearby hospitals.

“We believe that there are a large number of people that could benefit from this type of care, that we can avert or divert people from emergency departments if we have observation staff and observation beds for those individuals,” Patton said.

Patton says they expect the $5 million facility to be completely built by next March.