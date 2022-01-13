‘Menopause the Musical’ Kalamazoo showing rescheduled

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miller Auditorium (Jan. 13, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — “Menopause the Musical” has rescheduled its Kalamazoo show.

The musical was set to play at Miller Auditorium on Feb. 12, but will be rescheduled for April 3 at 3 p.m., due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Original tickets will still work on the rescheduled date. If ticket holders cannot make the new date, they can get a refund at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or by emailing ma_comments@wmich.edu.

If you have any questions, call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at 269.387.2300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!