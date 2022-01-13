‘Menopause the Musical’ Kalamazoo showing rescheduled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — “Menopause the Musical” has rescheduled its Kalamazoo show.

The musical was set to play at Miller Auditorium on Feb. 12, but will be rescheduled for April 3 at 3 p.m., due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Original tickets will still work on the rescheduled date. If ticket holders cannot make the new date, they can get a refund at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or by emailing ma_comments@wmich.edu.

If you have any questions, call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at 269.387.2300.