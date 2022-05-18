KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A mentoring program in Kalamazoo is helping connect young men of color with the construction community.

Men of Purpose will host a mentoring session on how to be successful in construction at the Maple Street YMCA beginning May 28. The goal is to provide mentoring opportunities and to teach participants the skills needed to enter the construction trades.

Men of Purpose Executive Director Will Atkinson said not everyone is going to go to college and there’s a need for skilled trades in the community.

“What we would love to see is the 40-year-old father and the 20-year-old son both getting into the construction trades. We don’t have all the programming, we have access to the programs,” Atkinson said. “We just want to be the conduit to get people trained and make that money that really helps your family financially and allows you to prosper.”

The program is free but you need to RSVP. For more information and to RSVP, call or email Atkinson at 269.267.1030 or kzoomenofpurpose@gmail.com.