GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who robbed two bank branches in metro Kalamazoo in October 2021 is headed to a federal prison.

Matthew Main, 35, of Parchment, was sentenced to five years, 10 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Main was charged in December 2021 with robbing a JPMorgan Chase Bank branch on East Michigan Avenue on Oct. 27 of that year and the Community Promise Federal Credit Union on Portage Street two days later. In all, he made off with about $9,945, authorities say.

Federal prosecutors say that in the JPMorgan Chase robbery, Main threatened to pull a gun on the teller and that he told Community Promise tellers he would set off bombs if they didn’t give him money.

Main will have to pay restitution plus a fine of $500. He will serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.