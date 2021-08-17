Memorial service set to honor fallen Kalamazoo Co. deputy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial service arrangements have been made for a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy who was killed after a chase and shootings involving a fleeing suspect.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire, 39, was shot Saturday night while chasing a Vicksburg man’s van south of Galesburg.

After continuing to flee from authorities, the suspect crashed into a field and was killed during another exchange of gunfire with deputies.

Proxmire died Sunday afternoon at the hospital.

Proxmire graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1999. He served more than nine years with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in the courts, jail and as a patrol officer. He was also a field training officer, instructor and volunteered to serve as a temporary sergeant when needed.

He had a wife and four children.

An obituary for Proxmire says a memorial service is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. It will be held at Miller Auditorium, which is on Western Michigan University’s campus.

Guests are requested to arrive by noon and wear masks.

Several groups in Kalamazoo have stepped up to support Proxmire’s family, friends and coworkers.

The Forever Strong Foundation has announced it will sell T-shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going to Proxmire’s family.

The Collin Rose Foundation has raised nearly $20,000 for the family as of Tuesday.

Condolences to the Proxmire family can be sent online to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services’ website.