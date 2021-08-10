Meeting to focus on independent review of KDPS’s actions

Police launch tear gas into a crowd of protesters about 40 minutes after a 7 p.m. curfew went into effect on June 2, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the findings of a private firm’s report on how the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to anti-racism protests and a Proud Boy rally last year.

The 6 p.m. virtual meeting of the Kalamazoo City Commission and Citizens Public Safety Review and Appeals Board will stream live on the City of Kalamazoo’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The report, which is more than 100 pages, from California-based OIR Group was released to the public last week. It looked at a number of 2020 incidents including anti-racism protests, a night of vandalism downtown, enforcement of a resulting curfew and an August Proud Boys rally that sparked a brawl.

The OIR Group found that while KDPS made some good choices, it also made some questionable ones — particularly in the way it staged for the Proud Boys rally. But the report also rejected simple right and wrong labels, and instead said KDPS must work with community leaders to restore the public’s trust and improve communication. The report included 40 recommendations for how KDPS can change moving forward.

Residents can call 269.226.6573 between 5:30 p.m. today and the end of the meeting to leave a comment on the report.