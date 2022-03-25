OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after suffering from an unknown medical issue that caused a crash near Kalamazoo.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of South Drake Road and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township for a crash.

Responding officers learned that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Drake Road and was involved in a crash with a vehicle at the intersection. The sheriff’s office said that there was minor property damage from the crash.

After the initial crash, the southbound vehicle continued to roll slowly through the intersection, jumped the curb and continued down the southeast embankment, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for a medical condition before being taken to the hospital.

Deputies believe that an unknown medical issue caused the initial crash.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.