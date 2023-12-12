KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — New message boards along I-94 will be able to project a safer speed limit in winter weather and warn about backups with special graphics.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a total of 14 signs — 12 new and two renovated — are spread out over a 33-mile stretch of I-94 between the Boyer Road and 6th Street exits.

“That stretch sees the most frequent and severe winter weather events,” said MDOT spokesman Nick Schirripa.

It includes the deadly 193-vehicle pileup in January 2015 that shut the highway down for two days. An audit afterward led MDOT to invest in a new take on old tech.

“The big difference between these signs and the other digital message boards people see up is a higher pixelation rate, so we’re not just doing text,” Schirripa explained. “We can do graphics, which is essentially what that advisory speed limit piece is.”

Although the information can be manually put in, the signs are also automated at least to some degree.

“Each sign has a series of sensors, whether it’s road temperature, surface temperature, wind speed, precipitation levels, all of those things,” said Schirripa. “So, we’re trying to keep up with several things at once, take all of those little data points and combine them into one message.”

He added that staff are still tweaking the coding so the right boards can appropriately alert drivers approaching rough weather or a backup.

“Telling folks outside of that area is the key,” Schirripa explained. “(We’re) really trying to juggle not just what information we get from our sensors, what relevant information to share, and what the most appropriate messaging is, but (also) where do we share it and at what point and at what time? So, there are a lot of little levers that have to be pulled to make everything we do make sense and be helpful.”

Unlike the speed limits posted on the roadside, Michigan State Police Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the speeds displayed on the boards are “suggestions” and won’t be enforced, but drivers who lose control and crash can still be ticketed because of the state’s basic speed law.

“Drivers are expected and responsible for always controlling their vehicle,” he explained. “If you need to lower your speed to do so, then you are expected to.”

Schirripa said MDOT can look into more of the boards for I-96, I-196, US 131 and the rest of I-94 if the need and funding are both there.