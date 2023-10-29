KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that its project to widen I-94 to six lanes in Kalamazoo County and rebuild the Portage Road interchange has reopened.

MDOT said work will continue on Portage Road through mid-November with lane closures as crews complete the median curb islands.

“We can’t say enough to thank motorists, commuters, and neighbors for their patience and understanding, as well as the dedication of our contractors and consultants as we worked through an unprecedented pandemic and the complications it caused not just for this project but around the world,” MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich said in a release.

This work was part of a three-year, $87 million project that has been delayed by almost a year due to several challenges, including illness, material shortages and delays, and supply chain complications.