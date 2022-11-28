GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Martin man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.

On Monday, Alexander Bogdan was sentenced to time served for four days and five years probation. He must also pay fines and costs.

Bogdan was one of six men who were arrested by the Kalamazoo Human Oppression Strike Team, or KHOST, in August. Members of the task force posed as juveniles on hundreds of sites and apps and messaged with him along with five other people who were looking to have sex with minors.

He pleaded guilty in September.