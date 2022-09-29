KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

On Wednesday, Alexander Bogdan, 33, of Martin, pleaded guilty to charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, aggravated indecent exposure and computer crimes, according to court documents. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 28.

Bogdan was among a group of six men who were arrested by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in August. One of those arrested included a Portage school bus driver. Members of the department’s Kalamazoo Human Oppression Strike Team, or KHOST, posed as juveniles on hundreds of sites and apps and messaged men looking to have sex with minors.

KHOST’s first sting was in April when it netted three men, one of whom was a Western Michigan University campus police officer and another who worked in a nursing and rehab facility in Mattawan. In that sting, authorities said, the men thought they were talking with a 15-year-old girl over the internet when they asked for sex. Instead, the person they were speaking with was actually an undercover police officer. When the men arranged to meet up and went to a Kalamazoo-area hotel, they were arrested.