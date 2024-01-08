KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Divers did not find the body of the man who vanished into the Kalamazoo River last week after running away from officers when the river was lowered on Saturday, authorities said.

“Kalamazoo County Emergency Management regrets that despite tremendous effort, the search and recovery operation on the Kalamazoo River … was not successful, and no trace of the missing person has been found,” the Kalamazoo County Emergency Management office said in a release.

On Friday, the emergency management office said Morrow Dam operators would be decreasing the flow to reduce the depth and current of the river so divers could look for the man. He vanished after officers tried to pull him over on Jan. 1 in the area of Michigan Avenue and Rose Street for a motorcycle license plate violation, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

The man’s motorcycle had some sort of mechanical problem in the area of Harrison Street and E. Michigan Avenue, less than a mile from the traffic stop attempt. The man ditched the bike and ran away, heading through Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Body camera footage shows the man hopping a fence and then running into the water, initially trying to swim across but then stopping mid-river.

“He’s in the middle of the river right now,” the officer reported on his radio. “Looks like he’s kind of given up. He’s just kind of walking in the river.”

The officer reported on his radio that the man was trying to swim down the river and was having trouble.

The man made it a little farther down the river but continued to struggle. Officers then saw him go under the water, police said. They never saw him come back up.

The man’s name has not been released. It’s unclear if officers have identified him.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family and loved ones of the missing man, but they should know that this was a thorough and somber search and that efforts will continue in the coming days, depending on weather and available personnel,” the emergency management office said in a release.

Anyone who may have information about the motorcyclist is asked to call KDPS detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.