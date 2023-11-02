KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend at least 29 years in prison after pleading in the shooting death of his parents.

Nicholas Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to two concurrent sentences of 29 to 69 years each, according to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Williams.

In October, Johnson pleaded to two counts of second-degree murder in the 2021 deaths of his parents, Gary and Laura Johnson.

“As Judge (Gary) Giguere said when imposing his sentence, the murder of one’s parents is one of the rarest and most difficult to understand crimes we see in the criminal justice system,” Williams wrote in a statement.

An undated courtesy photo of Gary and Laura Johnson.

He was their only child and the sole beneficiary of their trust, according to court documents.

Authorities say Nick Johnson shot and killed his parents at their Portage home on Feb. 3, 2021. Their bodies were found slightly over a week later, buried a few miles from their home at Gourdneck State Game Area.

“The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney would like to thank the Portage Department of Public Safety for their thorough and diligent work on this case. Without their hard work, Nicholas Johnson would not have been held accountable for his crimes,” the assistant prosecutor stated. “We would also like to thank Gary and Laura Johnson’s surviving family members for their patience and support during the pendency of this case and for their powerful and poignant words to the court remembering Gary and Laura.”

Nick Johnson is also considered a person of interest in the case of 17-year-old Bonifacio Pena, who vanished in 2018 after having last been seen with Nick Johnson. Williams told News 8 that Portage police are still investigating that case, but no charges are imminent.