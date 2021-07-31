Man wanted in murder of 82-year-old father arrested in Kalamazoo

A photo of Scott Sterffy and two surveillance images of him provided by police.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man wanted in the death of his 82-year-old father has been arrested, police say.

Scott Sterffy, 56, was arrested Saturday in Kalamazoo, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He was wanted on an open murder charge in the death of his father Dr. Thomas Aye. Court records also include a charge of disinterment or mutilation of a dead body against Sterffy.

Aye, 82, was a retired oral surgeon who practiced for about 30 years in the Kalamazoo area. Aye was found dead in his home on July 25.

Sterffy lived in and out of Aye’s home.

Police on Friday were looking for Sterffy and said he was spotted in Chicago and Seattle. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Sterffy is expected to be arraigned Monday, authorities say.