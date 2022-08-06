Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.

Officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to Airport Inn on Helen Avenue near Portage Road around 5 p.m. Saturday evening after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say an 18-year-old who was also staying in that room stabbed the man during a “domestic dispute” that involved several other people in the room.

The 18-year-old was booked at the Kalamazoo County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.