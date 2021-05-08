Man shot multiple times in Kalamazoo Township, in stable condition

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Friday in Kalamazoo Township.

The 18-year-old man, from Kalamazoo, was visiting a home in the 2200 block of Gull Road when he was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m., the Kalamazoo Township Police Department said in a Saturday release.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Township’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.