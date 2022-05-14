KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Florence Street and Burrell Avenue after receiving reports that a person had been shot in the area.

Responding officers found a 52-year-old Kalamazoo man with an apparent gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital. KDPS said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers said that the shooter had taken off before they had arrived and hasn’t been identified. They said he is described as an unknown man wearing a black mask, Nike jacket with the Nike symbol on the left shoulder, gray jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This incident remains under investigation.