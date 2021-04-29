Man shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8 that officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Rose Street near the intersection of Paterson Street.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.