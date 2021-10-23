Man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Kalamazoo Saturday.

Around 5:20 a.m. officers responded to a hospital for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, is listed in stable condition, KDPS says.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.