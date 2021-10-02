Man shot in face in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An early morning shooting in Kalamazoo sent one man to the hospital.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man was shot in the face in the 1300 block of Ravine Road around 3:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old man from Fenton was taken to the hospital by friends. Police say he is in stable but serious condition.

A suspect has not been identified.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.
 

