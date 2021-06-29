Man shot at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8 that officers were called around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the Fox Ridge Apartments, located on Fox Ridge Drive near the intersection of Alamo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Tuesday’s shooting comes two days after a 21-year-old was found shot at the Fox Ridge Apartments.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343-2100.