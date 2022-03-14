Man sentenced to serve time in prison for swimmer’s 2020 death on Gull Lake

An August 25, 2020 mugshot of Tyler Boyd.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for drinking before his watercraft hit a Gull Lake swimmer and killed him.

Tyler Boyd, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve 15 months to 15 years in prison, court records show. He was credited for serving three days.

He pleaded guilty in January to operating a watercraft under the influence of liquor causing death.

On July 5, 2020, Boyd’s watercraft hit a swimmer on Gull Lake near Richland, killing him. Boyd was charged on Aug. 25, 2020.

