GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for leading police on a chase in Kalamazoo.

Jeremy Thrasher of Portage was sentenced on Monday to serve three years to seven years and six months for fleeing a police officer and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, court records show. He was credited for 361 days.

Thrasher pleaded guilty to the two counts in March.

The chase happened on April 15, 2021. Police tried to arrest him for a shooting that had happened two days earlier.

His SUV hit two unmarked police vehicles and then sped into downtown Kalamazoo, at one point going the wrong way down a one-way street, dashcam video shows. Thrasher eventually crashed and was then arrested.