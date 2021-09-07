Man sentenced to serve prison time for 2013 Kzoo Co. sexual assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Coldwater has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a 2013 sexual assault.

Brad Allen Risner, 29, has been sentenced to serve 10 to 22 years in prison, the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney said in a Tuesday release.

Risner pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct in August.

The Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team started investigating the case in 2016 and Risner was charged in 2019.

Rinser faces similar charges in Jackson County and Calhoun County. Those charges also stem from a SAKI investigation.

“The work being done in Kalamazoo by the SAKI unit is producing real and meaningful results. This violent sexual predator being sent to prison will protect the citizens of Kalamazoo and other communities for years to come,” Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in the release. “First and foremost, I want to thank the brave victim who came forward to face the man who raped her. Without her courage we would not have been able to prosecute this case.”