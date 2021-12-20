Man sentenced to serve life in prison for murdering Galesburg-area woman

A booking photo of Chad Michael White on Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve life in prison for murdering a Galesburg-area woman in 2020.

Chad White, 25, was sentenced to serve life in prison on Friday. He was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and felony firearms.

White murdered Amber Walker, 28, in 2020. Her body was discovered on Dec. 14, 2020, near Richland. The medical examiner ruled she had been shot, attacked with a knife and suffered blunt force trauma.

Walker and White had been seeing each other, and she had met up with him that day to tell him she was no longer interested in a relationship, witnesses say.

Court documents say White later confessed to at least three people, his girlfriend and two friends, about the murder.