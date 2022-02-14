Man sentenced for killing mother of his kids in 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced for the 2019 fatal shooting of a community activist and mother of nine in Kalamazoo.

On Friday, Darien Ray Gilleylen was sentenced to 72 months (or six years) with a 212 day credit for manslaughter statutory short form. He was also sentenced to 730 days with a 730 days credit for felony weapons charges in connection to the death of 33-year-old Shequita Lewis.

Gilleylen is the father of two of Lewis’s children.

On July 15, 2019, Kalamazoo public safety officials say Lewis went to Gilleylen’s Northside home to pick up their child when he shot her in the chest. She later died at a hospital.