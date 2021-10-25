Man sentenced for death of 6-year-old stepson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man will spend several years behind bars for the death of his 6-year-old stepson.

On Oct. 21, Latravion Heard-McMillon was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison for one count of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse. He pleaded guilty to the charges back in June.

Jaylen, 6, was hospitalized on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 23. Authorities say the injuries that led to Jaylen’s death were caused by his stepfather. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.