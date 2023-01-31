KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces up to decades in prison for the 2017 killing of another man, according to court records.

Joshua Wessel, 34, will spend between 14 and 38 years in prison for a count of manslaughter as a habitual offender. At his sentencing, Wessel received credit for 2.5 years served.

An undated courtesy photo of Ron French.

The charges stem from the death of 71-year-old Ronald French in June 2017. Prosecutors said Wessel killed French after an argument at French’s home near Vicksburg and then dumped his body in a rural area about five miles away, where it was found a few weeks later.

Wessel was found with French’s truck not long after the killing and was soon charged with auto theft, for which he served a jail sentence. Wessel wasn’t charged with murder until July of 2020. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.