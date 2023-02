COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in a loaded garbage truck near Kalamazoo.

The Comstock Township Fire Department said it responded to a report of a man trapped in a garbage truck on Gull Road near the intersection of E. H Avenue.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the garbage truck safely and he was taken to the hospital, according to a CTFD post on Facebook.

The extent of his injuries and how he got into the garbage truck are unknown.