Man released as prosecutor mulls charges in stabbing that killed 2

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was jailed after a stabbing that killed a father and son in Portage earlier this week has been released from custody while authorities decide whether charges will be filed.

The stabbing that happened Monday afternoon at Davis Creek Apartments left 49-year-old Maurice Pearson of Kalamazoo and his son, 21-year-old Xavier Pearson, dead.

Portage Police at the scene of a stabbing at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats (Jan. 10, 2022)

A 27-year-old man was also hospitalized and then jailed following the stabbing, but Portage police said Wednesday he had been released. Police said the county prosecutor was awaiting additional information before making a decision about whether the man should be charged.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

The Pearsons’ family members on Tuesday told News 8 they wanted justice for the father and son.