Man recovering after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after a late night shooting in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the 700 block of Egleston Street just after 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man who was shot inside a vehicle.

Two other people inside the car were not hurt in the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.