KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — More than five years after a Vicksburg-area man’s body was found, another man has pleaded in connection to his death.

Joshua Wessel, 34, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to a count of manslaughter as a habitual offender.

The charges stem from the June 2017 death of Ronald French, 71. Prosecutors say Wessel killed French after an argument at French’s home near Vicksburg and then dumped his body in a rural area about five miles away, where it was found a few weeks later.

An undated courtesy photo of Ron French.

Wessel was found with French’s truck not long after the killing and was soon charged with auto theft, for which he served a jail sentence. Wessel wasn’t charged with murder until July of 2020.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.