Man pleads to leading police on chase through Kalamazoo

A still image taken from dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper chase a suspect the wrong way down Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo. (April 15, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who led police on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo has pleaded guilty in the case against him.

Jeremy Thrasher, 23, of Portage, pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing a police officer and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, other charges against him were dismissed.

The chase happened April 15, 2021, after police tried to arrest Thrasher for a shooting that happened two days earlier. Dashcam video shows he used his SUV to hit two unmarked police vehicles and then sped away into downtown Kalamazoo, at one point going the wrong way down one-way Michigan Avenue. His ultimately crashed and was soon arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 11.