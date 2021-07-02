Man pleads guilty to murder of 6-year-old stepson

A Jan. 18, 2021, booking photo of Latravion Heard-McMillan from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the death of his 6-year-old stepson.

Latravion Heard-McMillion pleaded guilty to felony murder and first-degree child abuse Tuesday, according to court officials.

The charges are in connection to the death of his stepson, Jaylen Worthington.

Jaylen, 6, was hospitalized Dec. 14 and died Dec. 23. Authorities say the injuries that led to Jaylen’s death were caused by his stepfather. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.