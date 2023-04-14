KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle while intoxicated has pleaded guilty.

On April 4, Deymeon Todd pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing injury, according to court officials. That charge carries a maximum of five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

The crash happened on July 9 around 6:24 a.m. on N. Riverview Drive in Cooper Township. Todd told police he was driving back home from the Déjà Vu Gentleman’s Club in Kalamazoo to his home on Thayer Avenue in Cooper Township, according to a probable cause document. He admitted to having at least one beer and several shots of tequila in the hours before driving home. He also told officers he smoked a blunt of marijuana.

At the scene, Todd blew a 0.085 in the breathalyzer. He also had his blood drawn at the hospital, which was analyzed by Michigan State Police. The lab report confirmed that his blood alcohol level was 0.091, according to court documents. A legal blood alcohol content for driving is 0.08 or lower.

After reports of a car versus motorcycle crash, officers responded to find motorcyclist and KDPS officer Thomas Maher injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.

Maher later had to have his left leg amputated below the knee. The probable cause document says he “is likely going to be paralyzed for the remainder of his life.”

Todd is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.