KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder in Kalamazoo Township.

On Monday, 24-year-old Jayshaun Bishop pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm for the murder of 23-year-old Collin Mitchell.

The charges stem from an early morning shooting on Sept. 21, 2021, at the LakeView Apartment complex on Elkerton Avenue off of Gull Road.

Police found Mitchell’s body on the ground outside the apartment with a gunshot wound.

A sentencing date has not been released.