KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison and had to pay tens of thousands of dollars after he pleaded guilty to embezzling from a 77-year-old woman.

Craig Macauley, 40, was sentenced Monday to five months in jail, three years if probation and standard fines and costs. He pleaded guilty in October to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to 20,000 in value, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The AG said between 2018 and 2019, Macauley took over $45,000 of a 77-year-old woman’s money and property. She suffered from medical conditions and depended on others to help her out around the house, drive her to appointments and manage finances and medications. Macauley maxed out the woman’s credit cards and overdrew her bank account, buying multiple items, according to the AG.

As part of his plea agreement, he gave up rights to a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck, a 2017 Kawasaki ATV, a 2018 R&R Trailer, a 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. He also had to forfeit rights to the victim’s home after he placed his own name on the deed, the AG said.

Macauley paid $30,000 in restitution before his sentencing, according to the AG’s office.