KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A judge issued the ruling July 14 for William Wolfe, 33. It means the murder case against him will not move forward.

Court documents show Wolfe admitted to killing his neighbors, Virgil and Kailey Walker, on the morning of June 3, 2021, at Galesburg Village Apartments on N. 35th Street near E. Michigan Avenue.

He called 911, court documents show, and told dispatchers what he did. He was quickly arrested and charged with murder. While being interviewed, the documents said, he told investigators he did it because his neighbors were being loud and keeping him from sleeping.