Man no show for sentencing hearing in 6-year-old’s murder

Kalamazoo County
A Jan. 18, 2021, booking photo of Latravion Heard-McMillan from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the death of his 6-year-old stepson.

Latravion Heard-McMillion did not show up to his sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday. A bench warrant for his arrest has been issued. He was out on a personal recognizance bond.

On June 29, Heard-McMillion pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and third child abuse in connection to the death of his stepson, Jaylen Worthington.

Jaylen, 6, was hospitalized Dec. 14 and died Dec. 23. Authorities say the injuries that led to Jaylen’s death were caused by his stepfather.

